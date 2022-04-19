community,

REDLAND City Council is advising residents and visitors to plan their travel for Anzac Day services, with several roads to close at Cleveland and Redland Bay. Changed traffic conditions will be in place on some Cleveland roads as early as 11pm on the Sunday before Anzac Day. Mayor Karen Williams said council facilitated road closures and SES volunteers would assist with parades and events. "Anzac Day is such a special event in Australia and on Redlands Coast where we have a significant population of veterans and a strong groundswell of public and official support every year for marches and parades," she said. "Redland City Council is delighted that services will return to normal after two years of COVID restrictions and we're proud to join with the community in paying our respects to the men and women of the armed services and in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving Australia and New Zealand." Cr Williams said nine Anzac Day ceremonies would be held across the Redlands mainland and islands. "Council continues to support Anzac Day events across Redlands Coast through in-kind and financial support being provided across the city," she said. "This takes many different forms, from council crews undertaking maintenance work to ensuring that public spaces, parks, gardens and places like the Cleveland Cenotaph and Anzac Centenary Park are in the best condition, especially on Anzac Day." Services and events will be held at Cleveland, Redland Bay, North Stradbroke Island, Macleay Island, Russell Island, Lamb Island, Karragarra Island and Coochiemudlo Island. Anzac Day traffic changes - Cleveland: Changed traffic conditions will be in place from 11pm Sunday, April 24 until 1pm Monday, April 25 on Kinsail Court, Sommersea Drive, Middle Street, Passage Street, Channel Street, North Street, Fitzroy Street, Shore Street West, Shore Street North for the Cleveland ANZAC Day Services. Road closures will be in place on Shore Street West, North Street, Fitzroy Street, Kinsail Court, Sommersea Drive, Passage Street, Channel Street and Shore Street North. Anzac Day traffic changes - Redland Bay: Changed traffic conditions will be in place from 4am-7.30am on Banana Street, Meissner Street, Outridge Street, Weinam Street and Hamilton Street. A road closure will be in place on Banana Street, between Outridge and Weinam streets. A free shuttle bus will transport people from the Redland Bay Hotel to Wienam Street starting at 4am and then returning after the service until 7am. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/4e70f762-9283-46e2-954c-016fa39506d3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland City Council advises road closures for Anzac Day events