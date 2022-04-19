news, local-news,

Redlands Volleyball mens division one team captain Tristan Broodryk is hoping to take his team to the next level and improve on last year's results in the Queensland Premier Volleyball League. Broodryk has been playing with the Redlands Volleyball Association since he graduated from Ormiston College in 2014. The Victoria Point volleyballer said he made the switch from soccer to volleyball in grade eight and has never looked back. "I used to be more into soccer because I used to live in New Zealand and then iun grade seven one of the teachers at Ormiston who coaches and plays here said I was quite tall and should give Volleyball a go." "I completely quit soccer and started playing volleyball full time. "That was the best decision I ever made." He said he loved the team atmosphere that came with the sport and was keen to continue to improve his skills. "We have such a great sense of community here and everyone is so easy to get along with, there's no big egos or anything," he said. "It's very inclusive and there's a great atmosphere with team bonding." Last year the team finished at the bottom of the table in their competition but is hoping to improve their game this year. Throughout his years playing, Broodryk has reached state representative levels in indoor and beach volleyball. He said his height was a major advantage in his position on court as an outside hitter. "It's just constant so you never really have one general role," he said. "You have to be able to pass well and you're relied on as a hitter to get your team out of sticky situation. "As a percentage you get most of the ball so you're the most involved." Broodryk said he was looking forward to hitting the court this season with the Redlands Volleyball Association. Last year's season was successful for the U15 boys' team which brought home gold with a two sets to zero win over Dragons Volleyball. The U15 girls' team also won bronze. Women's head coach Catherine Birch said she was hoping to bring more medals home to Redlands this season. "We are excited to enter 10 teams into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) this year," she said. "This is the most teams Redlands Volleyball Association has ever entered, and our club continues to experience huge growth in seniors and juniors." Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/daecb712-c6b2-4a6b-b62b-7f3eacc30d40.JPG/r440_196_5173_2870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg