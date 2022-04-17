We won't waste time on gotcha questions

news, local-news,

A lot was made of 'gotcha' questions in the first week of the official election campaign for the 2022 election. Last week a gotcha question about the unemployment rate stumped Anthony Albanese on day one of the election campaign. Recently, at the national press club, Scott Morrison was 'gotcha'd' and did not know the price of a loaf of bread and other daily essentials. This week, the question was asked of me: Should journalists ask gotcha questions? This old editor would generally say no, especially in the current situation we are in. As the editor of three community and suburban mastheads with a very small team of journalists, I believe it is crucial to maximise every opportunity to interview stakeholders. I believe journalism is an honourable profession. Of course, many in my line of work behave in a way that invites strong criticism. I even agree with some of it. In any newsroom I have run, I tell my staff that we represent our readers. We are privileged to get invited (most of the time) to interview politicians and decision-makers on our readers' behalf. So whenever I or any of the journalists in my newsroom ask a question, we ask it on your behalf. Federal ministers and their opposition counterparts only usually come to our area at election time. That means we get one or two opportunities to ask a minister or their shadow questions every three years. We won't waste that precious opportunity on a stupid gotcha question. We respect our readers and we know what you want us to ask. In the most recent survey of our readers, we asked you to tell us what you would ask if you were in the press pack. You told us the things that are important to you. You didn't want to ask questions about the price of bread and milk or the current cash rate. In fact, cost of living questions were way down the list. You want to know about integrity, health policy, climate change, secure work, infrastructure, and the character of those that seek to lead us. Gotcha questions are not useful to our readers. You have told us you seriously want to know about promises and policy. Rest assured, when we get the opportunity to speak with ministers, their shadows and our local candidates, those questions, with a local angle if possible, will be the questions we will ask.

