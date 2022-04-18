news, local-news, fishing, catch, easter, holidays, bay, island, fish, squid

Easter holidays are a great time to take the family fishing, and the fishing is always good over this time of the year. Shore-based angling is for the whole family, and the bream, flathead and whiting have shown up. Huge bream of over 40 cm and legal-size bream are all along our shores. Use yabbies, prawns, and worms for the whiting. Use cubes of mullet for the large bream and lures for enticing the flathead. My fishing mate Mark Blewitt fishing from a beach on Coochiemudlo Island using unweighted mullet bait, landed a bream well over 40 cm in length. Mark safely released the bream as it was prime breeding stock. The size of the prawns in the bay is enormous. There is an abundance, and all the channels are producing prawns. Around the bay islands, the Redland Bay area, around the bay islands be on the lookout for the other fisherman casting for prawns, and you will be in the zone. The deep- water bend in the Pine River, the entrance to the Logan River are also top places to catch a feed of prawns. Squid off the local jetties is also a great family activity. Squid fishers should please put the squid straight into a bucket once they have lifted them out of the water. Dropping them onto the jetty floor will cause them to squirt ink as soon as they touch the base. There is nothing for the worse for the island community than stepping into squid ink in the morning on the way to work or having their shopping trolley wheels get inked. Off-shore the dolphin fish are abundant around the FADs, Spanish Mackerel and yellowfin tuna. The reefs are holding a mixed bag of reef fish, and the snapper has been the outstanding catch, with much large fish caught. The shallow grounds around the islands are producing snapper in the 40-60 cm range. Although they are not large fish, they are great for catching a feed of fish. On Thursday morning, I woke up to 16 knots of wind and cancelled a fishing coaching session. A couple of hours later, the wind dropped to 10 knots, so I launched the kayak, and within five minutes, I had a double hook up. I left the one fish to swim towards Peel Island while landing a 40 cm snapper. By the time I got to the other line, the fish had dropped the hook. Because I was using a bait runner reel, I should have first set the hook because the tension was insufficient to penetrate the fish's jaw effectively. A lesson learnt. For any fishing questions, photographs or coaching sessions email desdavidmichael@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/dc64a19f-0129-48cc-bab5-6109c3b2a9d1_rotated_270.JPG/r0_489_3024_2198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg