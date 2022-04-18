news, local-news,

REDLANDS United overcame a gutsy Southside Eagles on Easter Sunday to move within three points of top spot on the Football Queensland Premier League table. The Red Devils dominated possession from the outset, but the home side's dogged defence kept them at bay. Ryan Hughes was brought down outside the box after about three minutes, presenting Redlands with their first free kick of the game. The ball was sent into the penalty area where it ricocheted around before being cleared. The Red Devils continued to move the ball around, trying to spread the defence with their usual speed and one-touch play. The Eagles were reduced to making a couple of counter-attack raids, but Redlands goalkeeper Ryan Govan was never really challenged. For all their possession, the Red Devils were unable to make it count on the scoreboard, with the score remaining nil-all at the break. United started the second half as they finished the first, continually pressuring the Eagles goal. They were caught napping in the 58th minute as an Eagles striker headed for goal, only to have his shot blocked by the fast retreating Angus Broderick. The resultant corner was met by a leaping Eagles head only to see it go wide of the posts. Eagles were back on equal grounds in terms of possession and creating more scoring opportunities, but the Redlands defence stood firm. In the 80th minute, United moved the ball across the Eagles goalmouth where an unmarked Deanne Alterio made no mistake to give the visitors the lead. The goal only spurred Eagles to push for an equalizer and the game moved into end-to-end action, but Redlands held firm to collect three valuable points. Redlands coach Graham Harvey was happy with the win and how the team stuck to their task. "Boys stuck at it [and] had to dig deep against a resolute Eagles team," he said. "[We are] happy to get three points away from home, and to be back at home next weekend." The Red Devils will host Ipswich Knights on Saturday, April 23 at 6pm. Read more local sport news here

