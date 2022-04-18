news, local-news,

DEVELOPMENT, community consultation and political donations were debated at a Greens forum held in Capalaba just weeks out from the 2022 federal election. The event, titled Clean up Politics, followed several other pre-election forums held across the Redlands and recent visits from LNP ministers and members of the Labor shadow cabinet. Cost of living pressures, health, COVID and the NDIS are among the major election issues that have been discussed at Redlands events leading into polling day on Saturday, May 21. Bowman Greens candidate Ian Mazlin said the proposed Toondah Harbour development exemplified some of the biggest issues for Bowman voters, including weak federal government legislation. "Like Toondah, the whitewater rafting facility proposed for the Birkdale Community Precinct ignores the wishes expressed by the community during a supposed consultation process," he said. "The Greens will reject the current Walker plan [for Toondah Harbour] and push the state government to withdraw its support and reverse the Priority Development Area decision. "We want the development of a new public ferry terminal and modernised tourist facilities as soon as possible, without 3600 apartments in the Moreton Bay Marine Park." Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters said the party's plan to clean up politics included an independent National Integrity Commission to deal with corrupt conduct. "We'll also make Freedom of Information laws more effective and prevent ministers taking lobbying roles in industries they used to regulate within five years of leaving parliament," she said. "The Greens are the only party who refuse corporate donations, so we're not afraid to stand up to billionaires, big developers and wealthy corporations." Greens Senate candidate Penny Allman-Payne said the major parties were more concerned with their own jobs and corporate donor profits than listening to residents, citing the Toondah Harbour development as proof. The Coalition are $1.15 favourites with bookmakers to win the Bowman seat, while the Greens are paying $34.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/c05ea337-fd4a-40f9-ad4c-2ea115bbdd86.jpg/r0_257_1342_1015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg