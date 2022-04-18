Your Say: Redland readers' letters. Support and disapproval of White Water venue

news, local-news,

There is a lot of negativity surrounding the white water development area. However, in this region, all they do is whine and whine. I haven't seen a development in the area that hasn't had bad publicity. This is an excellent functional sports development that incorporates environmental development and protection. Thorough technology development, and it's a winner. I want it to go forward, and I haven't met many people that don't complain and bitch in this area. They are pretty boring people that are negative ALL THE TIME and they also do hateful and petty things. So just do it and the people will forget about it after it built and start complaining about something else. Maybe add on function room and play equipment. Georgina Claridge, Russell Island I am very disappointed that the council still doesn't seem to be valuing the opinions of the residents of the Redlands. We have made it very clear that we do not want a water park and that we value wildlife habitats much more than money. The council has already allowed developers to destroy so much in the Redlands. I hope they see sense and start protecting our remaining wildlife and its habitat very soon. Please listen to the residents. Kathy Golinski I am extremely disappointed in the Redland City Council's plan for the proposed white water stadium. I would like to understand how this was chosen over the eight higher-rated options. What is the point of asking local residents and ratepayers their opinion if you have already made up your mind/ do not intend on listening? Given this is government land, I believe the public should have the final say. I feel it is disheartening that the people who claim to serve the community appear unable to listen to and advocate for us. As a born and bred Redland City boy, soon to start my own family here in the Redlands, I am extremely disappointed in the council's plans. Seb Elbad, Capalaba I'm a descendant of the Willards and live a few streets from the farmhouse. I've watched it deteriorate over the years and the council keeps saying they will repair it. I wonder, will the same scenario occur with the proposed white water park. It will need constant maintenance and will fall into disrepair without that. Also, what are the plans be for its use over the colder months? How will it be economically viable when no one wants to go there for almost 6months of the year. I don't see families willing to pay huge amounts of money to return to such a facility. However, as one of your interviewees mentioned, there are so many places you can go to for free that already exist in nature. Lastly, what is the environmental impact of this build? What's the sustainability? Will it be solar powered? Where's all the water coming from? Erin Houselander, Birkdale Wildlife used to be in abundance in the Redlands. People would come to the Redlands to see our native animals and birds, but the growth in development and the rapid decrease and destruction of land has wiped out so many of our koalas and native animals!! The development in the Redlands is disgraceful. Melissa Inglis, Birkdale Recently I noticed centre management at Birkdale Fair Shopping Centre had put up signs that read in big, bold letters "NO BUSKING". When I asked them about it, they refused to answer. As a creative, I find the signs repulsive. They're saying musicians are not welcome to earn money on their premises. Most of the time, musicians are just there to make everybody's day a little brighter, earn enough to put some food on the table and pay a few bills. As the cost of living has continued to skyrocket during the pandemic, fires, cyclones and floods, you'd think we'd be doing everything we can to be a little kinder and help one another out. Now fair call, I understand the frontage of Birkdale Fair is a small thoroughfare and it would not be viable for buskers to set up there. It is, however, suitable for them to set up in the corner between Dollars and Sense and Woolworths or in one of the cafes. The shopping centre has (up until recently) had issues with homeless people/con artists who harass shoppers for money. They've also had issues with obnoxious salespeople heckling shoppers who just want to get on with their day. Musicians do not fall under either of those two categories, so I'm not sure why the signs specifically target them. I'd greatly appreciate it if someone would like to explain why the signs are up. Ash Kuss, Wellington Point I read your article on March 9. In my humble opinion, the staff of the hospital deserve free parking. If not, they will suffer a pay cut in real terms. Also, short term visitors get the first two hours free. Then charges apply to discourage all-day parking so that there are always spaces available. While we're being fair, employ people to take parking fees at the exit, not those money machines that are so hated at P.A hospital. Personally, they cause me so much stress. Grant D

HAVE YOUR SAY Your Say: Redland readers' letters. Support and disapproval of White Water venue