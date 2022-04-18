news, local-news, Henry pike, Don brown, SEQ city deal, federal election, public transport, dunwich ferry terminal upgrade, Cleveland line duplication, Labor

LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike hopes to use the SEQ City Deal to bring infrastructure projects to Redlands, but Capalaba MP Don Brown says he is only "cleaning the mess" of a deal that was a "dud" for the Redlands. The City Deal aims to unite three levels of government to work on projects to benefit councils in the South-East Queensland region. Mr Pike showed project ideas to the federal minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts, Paul Fletcher at Capalaba last week. Mr Pike said he wanted to see long term opportunities for Bowman through the deal and the Region Shaping Infrastructure initiative but was not promising any would be delivered. "The City Deal provides a direct $41 million commitment for the Dunwich ferry terminal upgrade, but also opens the door for other important Redland projects to be planned, approved and constructed," Mr Pike said. "The extension of the Eastern Busway from Coorparoo to Capalaba is a significant project, particularly given the importance of this route to connect our region's Olympic venues." When the SEQ City Deal was announced, Mr Brown said he was disappointed the deal did not include a project to duplicate the Cleveland Line proposed by the state government. The deal instead funds the Dunwich Ferry Terminal upgrade, which Mr Brown said would not transform the Redlands. "Henry Pike is trying to clean up the electoral mess of a dud city deal from the Federal Government," Mr Brown said. "There was nothing in it for mainland Redlands transport. "The federal government actually cut the Cleveland line duplication from Manly to Cleveland train station out of the deal when the State Government was putting it forward. "Six weeks out from the election Henry Pike needs to stop producing spin and actually produce dollars for these important transport projects." Mr Pike said the Dunwich project was long overdue and had longstanding bipartisanship support. "An upgraded Dunwich ferry terminal will provide a significant economic boon to the whole of the Redlands, but it isn't the only project I want to see progressed," he said. "We have roads and a rail line that are long overdue for duplication and a once-in-a-generation opportunity through the Olympics to deliver the Eastern Busway extension to Capalaba. "I want to make progress on all these major projects if elected to the federal parliament. "They're all State Government responsibilities, but our community can't afford to wait forever to get them done."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/b6cbf773-59ff-44b9-9a98-c1fae34e07c9_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1412_3024_3121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg