The Redlands Multicultural Group has come together to mark 18 years of celebrating world cultures on the bayside. The group gathers every Thursday at the Alexandra Hills TAFE to discuss a range of topics or explore different cultures in the Redlands and Brisbane. Group founder Shahin Master said celebrations for the group's anniversary were a great success. "It was a very good day, there were a lot of national dresses and everybody was happy," Ms Master said. She reminisced with the group on the adoption of her grandchildren, two boys who had moved to the Redlands from Hungrary with their mother. They attended the group's first meeting, and their mother asked Ms Master to be a grandmother figure to them in Australia. They are both now in University and Ms Master said they showed just how much the group had changed and grown over time. "We contribute a lot to this community in this group and it is a space for people to come and talk about their country, culture, bring food, music and wear their national dress," Ms Master said. "It's a nice lively group, and even through the pandemic we stayed in touch over regular zoom meetings. "Each person teaches me something new." Ms Master said she started the group in 2004 to bring cultures from across the world together in the Redlands. "The important part for us is that people are happy, even when things are bad we have trust and happiness and we can share that love, peace and unity with each other." "My belief is that the world is one country and mankind its citizens." People from almost 50 countries have been part of the group during its 18-year history. Members have taken part in a multicultural book club and a cooking club, with recipes from across the globe going into a group cook book. "We invite people to come from all over the world to talk about what they do, and their culture, their country of origin." "Every few weeks we have food from different countries and sometimes we pick subjects and talk about them and what they mean, like assertiveness in different cultures, and how we can be flexible in our community. "Sometimes we go out together to IndigiScapes or Roma Street Park, Red Lantern displays for something different." Redlands U3A President from 2018-2020 Debra Barker came to cut the cake at the celebrations, after two years of delays. Ms Master said she hoped the group would be able to put together another cook book to share recipies from across the world with Redland residents. Redlands Multicultural Group meets every Thursday at Alexandra Hills TAFE at 10am. For information about the group, phone Ms Master on 3822 5034 or email shahinmast@yahoo.com.

