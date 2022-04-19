news, local-news,

POLICE are reminding drivers to obey road rules when travelling on beaches after a series of fines were dished out to speeding drivers on North Stradbroke Island. Dunwich officers issued four infringements in the space of just two hours on April 13 as part of an Easter traffic operation. Among them were two P-plate drivers, one of whom was clocked travelling at 64km/h in a 40km/h zone on Flinders Beach. Police allege one car began fishtailing as the vehicles approached officers at high speed. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said one of the drivers had received his licence in January and the P-plate pair had only been on the island for an hour. "We all know inexperienced drivers combined with speeding and hooning is a recipe for disaster," he said. "It only takes an instant for a tyre to dig into the sand, causing the vehicle to flip over causing death. "No officer wants to have to tell a parent that their child died for doing something stupid." Two other drivers were pulled up on Main Beach during the same two hour period, including one who was caught 34km/h over the limit. RACQ spokeswoman Susan Furze said holiday periods were a high-risk time for crashes, as many people were travelling on unfamiliar roads. "We know people will be keen to get to their destination and enjoy the Easter break, but drivers must put safety first or they run the risk of not reaching their destination at all," she said. "Road trips often mean you're on the road for longer periods of time, but driving tired is extremely dangerous, so make sure you plan ahead and find spots along the way where you can safely pull in for a break." Wynnum Police Station Acting Sergeant Nick Bentley said police would be patrolling motorists in beach areas. "We want to remind everyone that any road rules that apply on the mainland and on bitumen roads also apply on beach and inland tracks when you're off-roading," he said. "Wearing your seatbelt, driving to the conditions and not drinking and driving are simple steps to take to ensure the safety of yourself and other beach and track users." Police warned motorists heading into the Easter long weekend that they could expect to see officers anywhere, anytime. The Easter road safety campaign draws to a close today, but public holidays for Anzac Day and Labour Day means roads will likely be busier than usual over coming weeks. Read more local news here

Police remind drivers to obey road rules on beaches after dishing out Easter speeding fines Jordan Crick