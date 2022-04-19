OPINION: Mum...you be the Legend... I'll be the Legacy - Autism Awareness Month

news, local-news, Autism Awareness Month

I'm the parent of an autistic child. I have been for ten years now and I'm about to tell you how it really is....for our family anyway. It's having your house look like a giant picture book about eating, going to the toilet, riding in the car, and brushing your teeth. It's frantically searching for the right brand of chicken nuggets because your Son only eats about five things in total....and they're all beige! It's having meltdowns on the floor together - because neither of us feels like doing our hundredth session of Occupational Therapy! It is being hit and kicked and bitten - because some days there were no words. It's being judged for the 'beige diet'....and everything else! It's hearing your Son say "I love you" for the first time at eight years old. It's making friends when we were always told our Son wouldn't have any. It's learning everything you possibly can about autism It's constantly building his confidence and easing his anxiety. It's parenting on steroids! It's constantly worrying about the future. Always. It's having long conversations about the cost of living, and Star Wars It's my Son telling me off for swearing - because he's a brilliant human. It's my Son noticing all the years of investing in him. It's understanding what he has to give to our world - and what all autistic people can give to our world with a little acceptance. It's my Son telling me, "Mum...you be the Legend... I'll be the Legacy." And with that, I thought...if I died today, I know my job as a parent would be done. So to all the autism parents out there....keep going. They're watching us. Let's be their Legends and let them be a legacy for themselves. Keep sharing your stories with the world, and let's help the world fall in love with our kids just like we have. Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/fd80e1c3-574c-4959-b9aa-ceb176d3c455.jpg/r0_291_5472_3383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg