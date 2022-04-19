community,

REDLANDS Research Centre has won praise for playing a significant role in Queensland's agriculture breakthroughs. The Cleveland facility is currently at full capacity, with 75 staff working across almost 50 trials and projects. Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said Redlands was attracting not only state government scientists, but tertiary and private sector partners across several industries. Current projects at the Redlands centre include sports turf development, converting food waste into protein products and renewable energy systems. "Trials led by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are focused on reducing disease impacts and improving yields of staple crops such as capsicum, tomato, zucchini, barley, wheat and mung bean," Mr Furner said. "This includes trials that are part of the $19 million national, multi-agency project Area Wide Management of Vegetable Diseases: viruses and bacteria. "This Queensland-led project is continuing its diagnoses of what causes disease outbreaks in multiple districts across Australia and is providing valuable knowledge for development of disease management strategies. "DAF is also leading a national collaboration to better understand the seasonal cycles affecting fruit fly activity and better target outbreaks of this pest." Mr Furner said many of the state's agriculture breakthroughs and cutting-edge practices were a result of the partnerships conducted at Redlands. "There's a huge amount of work going on at the centre, which is currently at full capacity with projects focused on combating fruit fly, plant disease resistance, sports turf development, converting food waste into protein products and renewable energy systems," he said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/052c6e72-e5ab-416e-9f96-a78ca58f9a15.jpg/r0_491_4128_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg