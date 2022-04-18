news, local-news, lars van der weijden, oliver, savoyards

When Lars van der Weijden, 9, of Cleveland performs in the children's ensemble of Oliver, he will be the third generation of his family on the Savoyards' stage. And his grandmother Sylvia van der Weyden, 70, of Ormiston couldn't be more proud. She too will be part of the show working as stage crew and already helping create some props. Currently, she is making 100 strawberries out of styrofoam for the Who Will Buy? song. "I'm not a nosy old Oma. I want to be part of Lars' adventure and I want to make memories and this is one of them," Ms van der Weyden said. Ms van der Weyden said Lars' twin sister Stella was busy with dancing and unable to audition making Lars particularly proud to be doing something on his own. "It's a bit of a buzz for him. It's a bit of a buzz for me too," she said. Ms van der Weyden said she has done 17 shows and five concerts in the 23 years she has been involved in Savoyards, the first being My Fair Lady in 1999 and her favourite Les Miserables in 2002. It was this show that Ms van der Weyden's son Leon, now aged 42, worked as stage crew. "I have been fortunate to be in every musical that I love. I am so grateful. Mamma Mia is on my list and that's the next show, so we shall see," she said. Mamma Mia is being performed at the Iona Performing Arts Centre from September 24 to October 8. To gain a place in the chorus, Lars was required to sing and do stage movement in a two-hour audition grouped with other children. "He sings all the time and is really proud to be a part of the theatre group that I love so much." Lars also plays alto saxophone at Ormiston State school and did hip hop classes until 2021. Oliver is based on Charles Dicken's novel Oliver Twist. This production is directed by David Harrison with musical direction by Jacqueline Atherton, choreography by Carlie McEachern and assistant directors Kellie Ireland and Amy Winner. Oliver is being performed at the Iona Performing Arts Centre with seven shows from June 18 to July 2. Tickets are $52/$48/$30/$36. Bookings can be made on bookings@savoyards.com.au, 3893 4321 from May 10. A group bookers launch will be held on May 4.

