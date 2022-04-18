news, local-news,

When Warryn James, of Birkdale was 12 he performed as one of Fagin's boys in the first professional Australian production of Oliver at Her Majesty's Theatre, Brisbane. Now just after his 68th birthday, he will play Fagin in Savoyards' next production of Oliver, being staged at the Iona Performing Arts Centre from June 18 to July 2. "It's a nice connection to the show. I am chuffed. This is a role I had hoped to play one day," Mr James said. That connection extends further into the Savoyards' musical theatre family with member Jeff Seccombe's brother Don also in the original show and former Savoyards' musical director Jeff Crellin playing oboe. Mr James brings a wealth of experience in gritty and comedic roles to the stage, having played the the Major General in Pirates of Penzance, Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast and Thenardier in Les Miserables. "The role of Fagin is an interesting one and yes, there is a comedic side, but he is also quite dark. He is an actor in himself and he uses his comedy to get onside, but down deep, he's just looking after himself. I like the drama and the challenge," he said. Fagin also brings to the stage some notable show tunes including Reviewing the Situation, Pick a Pocket, Fine Life and Be Back Soon. "It will be a great show," he said. Oliver is being performed at the Iona Performing Arts Centre with seven shows from June 18 to July 2. Tickets are $52/$48/$30/$36. Bookings can be made on bookings@savoyards.com.au, 3893 4321 from May 10. A group bookers launch will be held on May 4.

