community,

LAND value increases worth several thousands of dollars have been recorded across the Redlands, with the greatest price spikes coming on the bay islands. State government figures released in March show the city's overall land value has increased by $75,000, or 25 per cent, in the three years to October 2021. Russell Island experienced the most substantial growth in the Redlands, with the median value almost doubling between 2018 and 2021. The island's median residential property value now sits at $35,000, up from $17,800 in 2018, but it is still home to the cheapest land in the Redlands. A state government report on the city's land valuations said buyers in the current market had been attracted to the traditionally low prices found on the islands. On the mainland, the greatest price increases were recorded at Sheldon, Redland Bay, Victoria Point and Mount Cotton. The median land value in all four areas jumped more than 30 per cent, while there was also strong growth at Cleveland, Wellington Point and Amity on North Stradbroke Island. Comparatively modest increases were recorded at Alexandra Hills, Birkdale, Ormiston, Capalaba, Thorneside and Thornlands. Point Lookout on North Stradbroke Island has the city's most expensive land at $650,000, followed by Cleveland at $500,000 and Wellington Point at $480,000. A state government report says the significant price increases were due to strong demand throughout the property sector. Interstate migration, stock shortages and low interest rates also contributed to increases. Russell Island Development Association president Ian Olsson said land values in parts of the island had increased by as much as 150 per cent since the last valuation. A search of properties on Wahine Drive shows some properties worth about $60,00 in 2018 are now valued at almost $200,000. "Land values on the islands are always difficult [to predict] because they go in a cyclical pattern" Mr Olsson said. "On the southern end of Russell Island, on the old bush blocks, there might only be a 30 per cent increase. "I expected that a spike would occur, but I didn't expect it to be as much in the town area of Russell Island and the waterfronts." Mr Olsson said there had likely been further increases since the valuations were released in October, but did not expect the changes to dramatically increase rates for island residents. "In certain parts of the island, we have to be very cautionary and advise people to do their homework before they buy," he said. "A few of the people with waterfronts will now be paying the normal rates, whereas everyone is on the minimum rate on the island still, because they are low value compared to the mainland." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e4150dac-375e-4de7-b490-c77220838d98.JPG/r0_275_6016_3674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg