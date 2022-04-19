news, local-news, police, fines, queensland, government, increase, penalty, seatbelts, red light

As fines for driving offences in Queensland go up to drive road safety, Capalaba police reveal 95 per cent of fines issued in the Redlands are speed-related. It comes as 87 lives were lost on Queensland roads from January 1-April 18. Capalaba Police said 95 per cent of all fines issued in the Redlands were speed-related and that fines would heavily increase under a state road safety initiative. Fines for driving up to 10kms over the speed limit have increased by more than $100, from $183 to $287. Speeding penalties have increased across the board at $431 for 11-20km/h over the speed limit, a $156 increase, $646 for 21-30km/h over, a $187 increase, $1078 for 31-40km/h, a $435 increase, and $1653 for more than 40km/h over, a $367 increase. Running a red light will also cost drivers $575, a $162 increase. Offences for not wearing a seatbelt have seen the highest increase from $413 to $1078 and drivers will lose four demerit points, one more than before. Higher penalties will officially be handed out from July 1 2022. Transport and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the increases were part of the Queensland Road Safety Strategy 2022-2031 to reduce the number of lives lost on roads. He said Queenslanders seemed to be lost on the importance of wearing a seatbelt despite safety campaigns, prompting the government to align the penalty with mobile phone penalties. "In the first four months of our new seatbelt detection cameras going live, almost 14,000 seatbelt offences were recorded," Mr Bailey said. "We've been educating drivers on the importance of seatbelts for 50 years, but somehow the message didn't get through to almost 14,000 people, so it's time to get tough. "Speeding penalties will be increased to send a clear message that speeding, regardless of the level, is dangerous and will not be tolerated." Mr Bailey said revenue from all fines collected would be re-invested in road safety. "This year alone, we have over $1.7 billion invested in road safety initiatives to prioritise road safety upgrades, improve driver education, make school zones safer and develop policies to reduce road crashes and trauma," he said. "We make no apologies for being tough on this reckless and dangerous behaviour, just like we did for mobile phone offences. "The message is simple, if you don't want one of these fines, do the right thing on our roads." Mr Bailey said their strategy would focus on regional areas where fatal crashes were most common. "Regional communities disproportionately shoulder the burden of lives lost, with over half of all road fatalities occurring on rural roads, which is why we will develop resources specifically targeting regional and rural road safety," he said. The Queensland Government's Road Safety Strategy has a long term commitment to zero road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

