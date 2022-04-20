news, local-news, Birkdale community precinct, residents, have your say, letters, master plan, concepts, redland city council, project

Redland residents will have another chance to have their say on the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) with the Master Plan to be submitted for councillor approval and released later this month. Concept plans will be shared with the public and a five-week community consultation campaign will begin April 30 if the plan is approved by councillors. The site is already slated to house a whitewater rafting facility to host the canoe slalom at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, as well as a water play precinct. Also on the 62-hectare site is the historic Willards Farm dwelling which was recently added to the Queensland Heritage Register after a long campaign by the Birkdale Progress Association. The Master Plan will outline concepts proposed to be completed over the next two decades. Public information days were held last year to allow the community to submit ideas and vote on options for the site. Two more open days will be held on Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 in the next round of consultation. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the community's thoughts would be considered in the final plans. "This next phase would allow for further input into the numerous concept plans that have been created with supporting strategies based on the phenomenal response from the community who told us what they wanted to see on the site, which formed the framework for the community-led BCP Vision document," Ms Williams said. "When we opened the site to the public for two days last year during the initial consultation period, the response was overwhelming, both in the number of visitors and in the positivity we received for the diverse opportunities for the precinct. "We have a once-in-a generation opportunity to transform this land at Birkdale into a world-class precinct of local, regional and national significance." Residents have written to the Redland City Bulletin with their thoughts on the project, with the general consensus that people feel they were not listened to at the initial open days. Seb Elbad of Capalaba said he was disheartened by the plans so far. "I am extremely disappointed in the Redland City Council's plan for the proposed white water stadium," he said. "I would like to understand how this was chosen over the eight higher-rated options... I feel it is disheartening that the people who claim to serve the community appear unable to listen to and advocate for us." Kathy Golinski pleaded for Council to listen to Redland residents. "I am very disappointed that the council still doesn't seem to be valuing the opinions of the residents of the Redlands," she said. "We have made it very clear that we do not want a water park and that we value wildlife habitats much more than money." A Redland City Council spokesperson said the site was one of several in the Redlands being considered for the whitewater centre. "...The Redland Whitewater Centre received significant support, especially from younger Redlanders and families who were looking for active recreation opportunities as part of the precinct's development," they said. Georgina Claridge of Russell Island said she supported the project and believed it would be good for the Redlands. "This is an excellent functional sports development that incorporates environmental development and protection," she said. "Thorough technology development, and it's a winner. I want it to go forward, and I haven't met many people that don't complain... in this area." For the latest updates about the BCP visit the Your Say website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/c80ed4b5-ddcf-4f0c-b1d0-8d734a0a251e.jpeg/r12_0_4987_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg