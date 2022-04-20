news, local-news, tafe, study, autonomous, training, course, certificate, technology, student

TAFE is putting an Alexandra Hills student and his peers in the drivers seat of their career paths with courses to give them a head start in autonomous technology training. BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) has partnered with TAFE Queensland and CQUniversity Australia to train high school students in autonomous technology qualifications under a government subsidy. The Queensland Future Skills (QFS) Partnership will train students with the new Certificate II in Autonomous Technologies across Brisbane and Central Queensland. Alexandra Hills TAFE Senior College student 15-year-old Kyle Pannan said the course was preparing him for a future in the industry. "This course will give us the critical thinking skills to think like a computer and fit in, in an increasingly technological world," he said. The courses equip students with skills to pursue further vocational or tertiary studies in autonomous environments in the field. TAFE Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Mary Campbell said the partnership program supported training pathways for emerging industries and created job opportunities. "Automation promises great potential for our future productivity in resources, advanced manufacturing and a range of other sectors," Ms Campbell said. "A certificate II level qualification will give the students a good taste of what kind of work goes into autonomous technologies and with the backing of BMA we have a major employer demonstrating their interest in developing this pathway. "Understanding the key concepts and gaining some familiarity of how equipment and software can make a complicated task easier or keep workers safe will help to attract young people to pursue careers in this field." The program is an 18-month pilot phase with 120 high school students to take part across Central Queensland and Brisbane.

Study opportunities help students stay relevant in tech world