Rain is expected for the Anzac long weekend in April but temperatures will heat up before they cool down in south-east Queensland. It has been a dry start to this week with no rain and mostly sunny conditions. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the mercury to spike at 29 degrees in the Redlands and 30 in Logan and the Scenic Rim on Wednesday. It should be clear skies throughout the day with only a 10 per cent chance of rain with the chance of fog inland in the early morning and light winds Sun protection is recommended from 8.50am-2.40pm as the UV Index is expected to reach a high level of seven. Residents will be out soaking up the sun before rain is expected to lash the region. There is a 50 per cent chance of rain in the Redlands on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day and becoming light during the evening. By Friday, the chance of rain rises to 70 per cent with between 0-4mm expected. Temperatures will start to drop back to 25 degrees throughout the weekend. Rain is also predicted on Saturday with an 80 per cent chance of 2-6mm, but rain could ease by Sunday, with a 70 per cent chance of 0-4mm. By Anzac Day on Monday the chance of rain is at 60 per cent. Similar conditions are expected in Logan and the Scenic Rim with maximums of 30 degrees on Wednesday, cooling down to 25 degrees by Friday with rain expected to return as well.

