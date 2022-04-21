coronavirus,

A REDLANDS GP has revealed concerning signs of COVID complacency ramping up in the community, reporting testing hesitancy among people with symptoms and positive cases failing to notify authorities. Victoria Point Surgery owner and GP Dr Bruce Willett said it was "certain" there were more cases in the community than had been reported and the virus was now widespread in the Redlands. State government data shows Redlands infections have jumped by more than 2000 in about a month, with the city's case count for the entire pandemic now standing at 12,338. Dr Willet, who is also the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Queensland chair, said "very few" people who tested positive on rapid antigen tests were logging their result with authorities. "I am aware of people who have had symptoms but are reluctant to get tested because they didn't want to be locked down over Easter," he said. "I suspect we might see a bit of a surge in actual cases without a surge in [reported] numbers. "I think we are now at the stage where there is a lot of spread of COVID around the community. "A lot of people are not testing, and a lot of people are testing but very few who are doing RATs are actually reporting that [result]." Healthdirect chief medical officer Dr Nirvana Luckraj said the virus still needed to be taken seriously, particularly as Omicron BA.2 spreads in the community. "We know that during the holidays, it's easy to become complacent and to fall back into old habits," she said. "We must remember that COVID-19 is highly transmissible and taking those essential precautions around those we love is an easy way to help avoid the spread of the virus." Queensland has more than 43,000 active COVID cases, while 81 new infections were recorded in the Redlands on Wednesday. Dr Willett said isolation was one of the best measures to protect vulnerable people from contracting the virus and reminded people that it was important to stay home if they had symptoms. "I think people have become a little bit complacent about it and are not viewing it as being any different from getting the flu, and don't see the need to test and isolate," he said. "We do need to remember that there are people who are particularly vulnerable and people who, through no fault of their own, are unable to get vaccinated. "We do owe a sense of responsibility to those folks to try and do what we can to minimise spread as much as possible." Dr Willett said there was a risk of a late-winter COVID surge in Queensland like that which gripped European countries. "We know vaccination is the most effective way to protect against the disease," he said. "The majority of the population are vaccinated and are consequently getting either no disease or far milder disease, and so are starting to take COVID for granted as being reasonably mild. "It is going to be important for us to go ahead and get those boosters over the next few months." Read more local news here

