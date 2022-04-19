news, local-news, redlands modern country music club, may 7, wild west

Redlands Modern Country Music Club is presenting a themed night of the Wild Wild West on May 7, at its club house at Pinklands Reserve on Redland Bay Road near the Dinwoodie Street lights. The event will features Robyn and Lex Klein as special guests for the night. The Kleins are long term Redlanders and members of the club. They have rustled up some cowboys and girls to help them create a little madness and mayhem as they go a wanderin' through the old west on a singin' adventure which promises both music and laughter. Guests are invited to wear a costume in keeping with the theme with possible prizes for best dressed. Entry is $5 for non-members and $4 for members. Entry includes tea and coffee and a country style supper. There is also a bar and food available. Performances begin at 5pm and the special wild west show at 8:30pm. Guests are invited to register attendance on redlandscountry.asn.au The club has disability access and ample parking. Enquiries to Peter on 0459 194 688 or Debbie on 0415 870 225.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/73fa6998-44b9-47cf-bd30-8da879155432.jpg/r0_171_2221_1426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redlands Modern Country Music Club goes wild west