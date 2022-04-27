The Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre will be a hub of activity when 250 of the best disability service and NDIS providers around Queensland exhibit and connect with visitors this Friday and Saturday. Redlands based disability support services will take part in the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2022, tipped to be a huge event. Not only will the free expo be a place for those living with a disability and carers to find solutions, but it is going to be filled with fun. There will be entertainment and activities throughout the event including circus performances and workshops, art therapy workshops, music performances, karaoke, dance, yoga classes, and JuJitsu demonstrations. Also, plenty for the kids such as hair braiders, face painters, balloon twisters, cosplay, and a jumping castle. Visitors will be in the running to receive two weeks worth of ready-made healthy meals thanks to Lite n' Easy. Don't miss the opportunity to grab a free icecream or coffee for the first 100 Brisbane visitors each day from the Soft Spot Ice Cream Truck and the Kiosk to help you kick-start your journey of discovery. Mindful of visitors with sensory issues, organisers ensure that quiet time will be 10am - 10.45am daily where there will be no loud PA announcements. Both days close at 4pm, with the final hour of each day dedicated to party time! This is your chance to let your hair down and boogie along with the DJ as you browse the booths. There will be 250 exhibitors covering a range of NDIS products, services and solutions from consumables and transport to assistive technology and everything in between, and some hidden gems you might discover. Got a burning NDIS question or problem you just can't seem to get a handle on? Take it to the team of experts at the Q&A Concierge Desk and if they don't have the solution, they will know what expert exhibitor you can turn to. Sanitisation sponsor Microguard Australia will ensure the venue is COVID-safe with hand sanitation stations throughout the Expo. The large centre venue will ensure visitors and exhibitors alike will be able to socially distance themselves in comfort. Bill Shorten MP, shadow minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and federal member for Maribyrnong will be the special guest at the expo on Saturday. The expo is dedicated to realising the challenges and increasing the level of connection between providers and participants, as well as delivering choice and control back to participants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/fc868733-1545-4f7b-a0ea-e719158eeb97.jpg/r0_248_4872_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Guaranteed fun for everyone at disability expo

The expo is dedicated to realising the challenges and increasing the level of connection between providers and participants, as well as delivering choice and control back to participants.