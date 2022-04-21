news, local-news, small business friendly, chamber of commerce, straddie, redlands coast, redland city council, southern moreton bay islands

Chamber of Commerce presidents from across the Redlands have welcomed a deal to support small businesses on the bayside. Redland Chambers of Commerce Presidents with Redland City Council signed up for the Queensland Government's Small Business Friendly (SBF) program last week. The program run by the Queensland Small Business Commissioner provides framework, support and tools to help local governments, Queensland Government agencies and large enterprise support small businesses. Redland City Council is the 31st Queensland council to sign up for the program. Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said the program would allow two levels of government to work together to help local small businesses. "This strengthens the message that we can work with council on a local level, they aren't the enemy." "The Chamber is here for both small and big business and I think that's a really good thing to put value into the small businesses here in the city." Southern Moreton Bay Islands Chamber of Commerce President Shane Rendalls said he hoped the charter would help Island businesses overcome struggles they face when dealing with governments. "Small businesses located in an outer regional community within a major metropolitan city, experience unique challenges in access to services, materials, and government services," Mr Rendalls said. "The Chamber of Commerce is supportive of Redland City Council signing the SBF charter as a mechanism to improve the challenges local businesses currently experience in relation to government. "Strong and sustainable local businesses are the cornerstone of healthy communities." Straddie Chamber of Commerce President Colin Battersby said the program would benefit more than 85 businesses on North Stradbroke Island alone. "Small business is the engine room of the economy and, particularly on Straddie, provides the vast majority of employment opportunities," Mr Battersby said. "Redland City Council has a history of encouraging small business opportunities and it is great to see that they will sign onto this excellent initiative."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/894ea67c-0ea0-49f2-a520-d6d2ddba3351.jpeg/r5_613_6000_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg