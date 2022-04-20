Pensioners up in arms over Indue cashless debit card 'scare'

news, federal-election, cashless welfare card, federal election 2022, Indue card

A Local pensioner says she "and all my friends" are against any plans by the Liberal/National government to introduce a cashless welfare card to aged pensioners. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the claim is nothing but a "scare campaign" by Labor. However, Labor says statements made by former Social Services minister Anne Ruston prove the Coalition is planning on extending the program to all pensioners. Ms Ruston told Seven News in February 2020 that the government was "seeking to put all income management on to the universal platform, which is the cashless debit card." She also told Nine newspapers that the card might become a "more universal" platform. The government also defined the age pension as a "restrictable payment" and passed legislation extending the cashless debit card in the four current trial sites. Pensioner Agnes Gibson, who is a member of the Australian Pensioners & Superannuants League, said she did not think it was for a government to tell pensioners how to spend their money. "I don't think it is right to be told how and where to shop, it is just not on, and my friends at the League all think the same way," she said. "I won't take it. I will refuse it if it is introduced. I'll find some other way to spend my own money. "Pensioners are losing more freedom each day. Enough is enough. We didn't vote the government in to tell us what to do. We should be telling them what to do. "I am 86 and I can still drive, I can still look out for myself, I won't be told how to spend my own money. "I worked and paid tax my entire life. The pension is not welfare." Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says Labor would scrap the card if it wins office on May 21. "Wherever you go in Australia, pensioners are worried about Scott Morrison and Anne Ruston's comments about expanding this scheme nationwide," he said. "We make absolutely no apology whatsoever for standing up for the pensioners of this country who are petrified that this cashless debit card will be extended to them." Ms Ruston said the government does not intend to put aged pensioners on the Indue Cashless Debit Card. When that bill went through the Senate in December 2020, the government voted for a second reading amendment stating that "no recipient of the age pension ... would be placed on the cashless debit card, with the exception of those who volunteer or are referred" by child protection, social workers or the commission. In October 2021, Ruston was quoted in the Guardian as saying, "The Morrison government would not force age pensioners onto the cashless debit card."

