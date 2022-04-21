news, local-news,

COUNCILLOR Julie Talty will continue as Redland City Council Deputy Mayor until the next local government election in 2024. The position was discussed at the council general meeting on Wednesday, with Cr Talty - who has previously taken a run at state politics - retaining her role as deputy to Mayor Karen Williams. Councillors Adelia Berridge and Wendy Boglary - both of whom voted against retaining the former Springwood LNP candidate for another two years - questioned the voting process during the meeting. Cr Boglary said she felt the council had deviated from processes they had used previously to elect a Deputy Mayor. "I just think we haven't followed the due processes as we have previously," she said. "We have always voted in here. People put their hands up for Deputy Mayor and it is a very transparent process." Cr Berridge said her interpretation was that the position should have been properly discussed in a public meeting. "We should make all decisions, particularly those including the public purse, through the public meetings," she said. Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman clarified the issue, saying it had been decided at a post-election meeting in 2020 that the position would be reviewed after two years, not vacated. "The deputy mayor fulfills an important role with local disaster management arrangements," he said. "That is one of many functions that the deputy mayor has, which is why it was written that way [in 2020]." Councillors Lance Hewlett and Paul Bishop also voted against the division 10 councillor continuing in the Deputy Mayor position. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/3840e3a6-90c2-4089-bb81-9aaa7cf1aed8.jpg/r0_823_2856_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg