news, local-news, anzac day, scouts

The Birkdale Scout Group will deliver its much-loved community service on Anzac Day this year after a two-year break due to COVID. Birkdale Scouts have worked with Local Schools and Youth Groups to deliver the very special service on Anzac Day for almost 50 years. The service would usually be held at the Wellington Point State High School Assembly Hall (originally at Birkdale School of Arts), but this year it will be at 8am on Anzac Day at the Birkdale State School Assembly Hall. There will be presentations by Local School Captains, Scouts and Scout Leader Ms Merrill Ovenden and special guest Mr Graham Hinson representing Redlands RSL. There will be singing by Students from Wellington Point State High School and Birkdale State School, information about the local history of our area during wartime, and a Catafalque party by TS Norfolk Navy Cadets. The Community are welcome to present wreaths, floral tributes or gifts of Anzac themed books for subsequent donation to local school libraries. 8am (Sharp), 25 April 2022. Birkdale State School Assembly Hall

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/4f5de9f0-aca3-47ed-9fe1-087f0d0a740f.jpg/r128_0_2401_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Birkdale Scouts Anzac Day Service returns for 2022