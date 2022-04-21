news, local-news, redland city council, conservation tracks, Eastern Escarpment, Don Christine Burnett, reserve, damage, rain, 2022 floods

Redlands Coast's Eastern Escarpment and Don and Christine Burnett reserves have re-opened after rain damage repairs were completed. All tracks and trails at the conservation reserves were closed in the Redlands after heavy rainfall caused water-logging in February. Bayview Conservation Area in Redland Bay and Scribbly Gums Conservation Area in Alexandra Hills remain closed as crews continue to fix damage. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said work to repair tracks significantly damaged by intense rain in the high-use Eastern Escarpment area was complete. "Our crews have done a remarkable job getting these two popular areas open again in time for the extra-long weekend, as they were heavily waterlogged and took quite some time to dry out," Cr Williams said. "Work is continuing within the Bayview Conservation Park and the Scribbly Gums Conservation Area, where water was still flowing down tracks a week after the deluge, and these will be opened once erosion control and track construction works are completed." For more information about Redlands Coast tracks and trails visit www.redland.qld.gov.au.

