news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council has approved a transport depot in a rural zone at Heinemann Road, with only one councillor voting against the application at the April general meeting. Council received four properly made submissions in opposition to the Redland Bay development during the public notification period in 2021, with concerns raised on noise, stormwater management and impacts to koala habitat. It came after the property owners were issued a show cause notice in February 2021 for unapproved building works, all of which were deemed relevant to the proposed transport depot. Officers recommended councillors grant a permit for a material change of use on Wednesday, outlining in a report and in the general meeting that the property was flanked by other transport depots, workshops and animal-keeping businesses. Cr Paul Golle, who was the only councillor to vote against the plan, raised concerns on the property's compliance history and inconsistencies with previous decisions to block subdivisions. "The rural area is a rural area and it's zoned that way for a reason," he said. "If we want to commercialise it, then we want to start changing the zone to a rural commercial zone. "If this applicant wants to proceed with running a trucking business that is impacting local neighbourhoods in that rural area, then I believe that land needs to be rezoned commercial. "I think there should have been compliance measures applied where that [the proposal] was actually shut down." Cr Talty, appealing to her colleagues for support to approve the development, said officers had worked to ensure there would be minimal impacts to neighbouring properties on Heinemann Road. "I would caution those councillors thinking of voting against this motion because they feel they are supporting the amenity and the issues raised by Cr Golle," she said. "What I am trying to do here is make sure we provide the best possible outcome for everyone concerned. "If it was not approved today with an officers' recommendation behind it, it would be subject to an appeal." Cr Talty said the application had been amended to protect amenity. "When this application was originally received, there was no suggestion by the applicant that they would build any type of sound-proof barrier to protect neighbours from noise," she said. "Having home businesses and appropriate uses in those large lots is part of encouraging good local economy. "At the same time, those rights and privileges need to come with consideration for neighbours and amenity, making sure that those impacts are managed within the property." Councillors voted 10 to one in favour of approval. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/d99e7887-2b7b-4e41-81d8-b836366a639c.jpg/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg