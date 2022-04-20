news, local-news,

REDLAND councillors voted on Wednesday to appeal part of the Queensland Heritage Council decision handed down for Willards Farm in March, raising concerns on the declared heritage boundaries. Deputy Mayor Julie Talty accused some councillors of playing politics and making comments to attract media attention during discussions on the Birkdale heritage site at the April meeting. The motion, which was endorsed by seven votes to three, also requested council officers work with the state government to understand how the heritage listing would impact the council's restoration works. The appeal is related only to the extended footprint outside the homestead. The council reiterated that it fully supported the site's inclusion on the Queensland Heritage Register, having paid $1.45 million to buy the property in 2016. Cr Williams said the QHC had increased the heritage boundary from about 0.8 hectares to approximately 4.2 hectares, despite the state Environment and Science Department recommending a smaller boundary. "Council is the only stakeholder that has invested considerable funds to save this property and remains committed to the protection and restoration of the Willards Farm complex using an appropriate heritage boundary," she said. Cr Talty accused some of her colleagues of playing politics and making statements that would be "grabbed in the media" during discussions on the heritage site. Cr Adelia Berridge called a point of order, claiming Cr Talty was making "assumptions and accusations". Mayor Williams asked Cr Talty to withdraw her comments, but she initially refused. "You need to take direction from the chair," Cr Williams said. Cr Talty retracted her comments soon after and stated that she felt third parties were trying to undermine the council's work on the heritage site. "Council purchased this property, which was under a development application for units, at a time when the heritage council had refused to list it," she said. "Council put money into saving it, and I was in the room at the time when these decisions were made, and I supported it. "At the time, we were looking at whether it would be the best use for the site to move these buildings. "We have come full circle, we have done all the required reports and looked at everything, and we are not trying to move the buildings. "Now third parties are trying to overrun that good work and propose motivations to council that just simply are not there." Cr Williams said the council would look to put $1.5 million towards restoration in the upcoming budget, having already commissioned Sims White Architects to prepare detailed design and construction drawings. "I am hearing some of the chatter and want to make it 100 per cent clear that council is doing everything regarding the important heritage of Willard's Farm and has demonstrated that," she said. Cr Paul Golle, commenting on boundary sizes after the meeting, said the Queensland Heritage Council had gone off submissions from "self-interest" groups in making their decision. "... The State Department of Environment and Science provided the council with advice suggesting the heritage value is not located within surrounding paddocks and was more focused on preserving existing farm infrastructure," he said. "The longer these self-interest groups hold up work, the more the public's investments are hindered and held up, driving up costs which ultimately means rate increases to cover the loss." Cr Paul Bishop did not participate in the vote, making the chamber aware of a declarable conflict of interest. Councillors Adelia Berridge, Wendy Boglary and Lance Hewlett, voted against the motion. Read more local news here

Councillors accused of 'playing politics' as Redland City Council votes to appeal QHC decision over boundary sizes Jordan Crick