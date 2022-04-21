news, local-news, easter, chocolate, dogs, owners, pet, toxic, eggs, hot cross buns

A Thornlands vet is urging pet owners to beware of Easter holiday treats toxic for dogs. Redlands Veterinary Clinic's Dr Katria Lovell said her practice had seen 15 cases of dogs eating chocolate since the beginning of the Easter holiday period. "There's an ingredient in chocolate called theobromine which dogs can't metabolise like people do and the issue is dogs digest it once through their digestive tract but then it is eliminated through the bladder so they reabsorb the toxin a second time," Dr Lovell said. "The sugar content of chocolate is often too much for most dogs to digest safely. "We actually had a Labrador puppy that came in on Saturday and she had eaten a kilo and a half of chocolate." "She's all fine now that she has been treated but it was probably one of the biggest amounts we have seen." She said hot cross buns with raisins were also a risk for dogs and cases seemed to arise in the weeks after the holidays. "Everyone tends to sort of be really like hyper aware coming into Easter" "Interestingly, we see a lot in the week or two after Easter because I think kids leave their eggs lying around and people get a bit laxs about it," Dr Lovell said. Dr Lovell said dogs should be brought into the vet immediately if they are suspected of eating chocolate. "If you know your dog has eaten chocolate it's very unlikely that it's a safe dose so more often than not we just get you to bring them straight in," she said. "Sometimes it's the case where owners are not 100 per cent sure because the dogs eat it while people are out so symptoms tend to start with things like vomiting and sometimes tremors which can progress to seizures. "Symptoms of upset guts like not wanting to eat and diarrhoea are really common as well. "If we don't treat chocolate toxicity and it progresses dogs can develop seizures which can cause brain damage and they can actually go into heart failure so it's really important to treat them quickly." Dr Lovell said owners should always keep holiday treats out of their dog's reach. "If you've got kids in the house, just be aware of where they're keeping their Easter eggs," she said. "Make sure that you try and keep them up, out of reach, on a shelf in a cupboard is ideal. "Dogs can open cupboard doors if they're really desperate so I think people just need to be vigilant even now that the immediate threat of Easter has passed."

