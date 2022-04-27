The Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) provides a two to three-year program for young people that develops character and values, academic and enterprise skills, employability skills and industry readiness. Redlands campus opened in 2016 with a Year 10 cohort, and has since expanded, now educating approximately 200 young people in Years 10 to 12 each year. The campus has everything a young person will need to complete their QCE while getting a start in industry. The AITC Team Leader is not 'just another teacher' leading from the front. Rather, they walk beside on the journey. We all can think back to our time at school but most of us remember being influenced by that one teacher whose direction and care went beyond the learning. Team Leaders possess six key impacting beliefs: The curriculum is not just about what happens in the classroom. It's about 'getting in the mud', sharing the tears in the low moments as well as celebrating the great highs. It's about embedding wisdom, fostering employability skills and presenting varying and sometimes challenging opportunities to our young people to develop the 'change is constant' mindset that creates resilience and confidence as they head out into industry. Staff and students recently attended the Rookies Challenge at Emu Gully Adventure Education for three action-packed and unforgettable days. All activities help students build trust, challenge themselves and build character values. "The Rookies Challenge is an essential part of our on-boarding process as it physically and mentally prepares our students for their desired pathway. "It builds their capacity to grow as a person; to begin to develop the skills needed for the workplace," said campus manager Damien Watt. This year's theme for Rookies is 'There is more' representing the unlimited possibilities for each young person as they take steps to succeed. While the year has started with much change, each young person's journey has only just begun and there is so much more to achieve.

Learning extends outside the classroom

While the year has started with much change, each young person's journey has only just begun and there is so much more to achieve.