A Redlands author is helping children fall in love with nature in her books inspired by the natural wonders of the bayside. Dannika Patterson moved to Ormiston at 12-years-old and always enjoyed writing. "English was my favourite subject but as I got into high school people would tell me to have a backup plan so I did that I studied journalism and psychology in uni," she said. After working in the industry overseas Ms Patterson came back to Australia and after having her own children she remembered her dream to write books for kids. "In 2017, I went back and did a little bit of study with the Queensland writers center, and a Redlands based writing group and updated myself on the industry," she said. "Within a year I had a contract to publish my first picture book, which was Jacaranda magic." MS Patterson said her passion was writing about nature and was particularly inspired by the natural beauty of the Redlands. "Having grown up here... it just has always felt so wild and I love it," she said. "Having the freedom to explore Moreton Bay and do these beautiful bushwalks we have to the bay it's just such a very beautiful environment and I think that sense of wonder is something that I rediscovered through my own children. "I love to write stories about nature that connect children to nature in a sort of age appropriate, joyful way and make kids feel good on the inside to encourage them on the outside." At the beginning of COVID, Ms Patterson released her book 'Scribbly Gum Secrets', inspired by her daughter's observations at the Capalaba IndigiScapes Centre. "I was with my daughter who was two and a half at the time and we were walking through the bush and she stopped and she said, "Oh, Mummy, someone's drawn all over these trees, they'll be in so much trouble". "I did some research and found out that the scribbles are actually made by the grub of the scribbly gum moth, a wonderfully unique and gorgeous thing and each scribble you see is part of the lifecycle of this moth. "These colonies are responsible for these massive iconic trees all over our beautiful country and that was mind blowing to me and I thought if it's interesting to me it's probably going to be really interesting to kids as well." Ms Patterson and her illustrator, Manly local Megan Forward have created STEM workshops for school students to learn about the scribbly gum trees and moths first hand. With 11 published works already she has two more in the works set to be released in the next six to eight months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/d66fa0a9-e14b-4b75-a97e-cfe7573dfeec.png/r1_244_1999_1373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg