Coffee will power Redland superheroes who wear no capes this week in a fundraising drive for the Sycamore School at Alexandra Hills. One dollar from every coffee sold at Merlo Coffee on Friday April 29 will be donated back to the independent school for young people on the autism spectrum to celebrate Autism is our Superpower Day. Staff, students and the wider Sycamore School community will also dress as their favourite superhero or areas of special interest to celebrate the contributions people with autism make in communities while raising awareness and acceptance. Principal Ronwyn Collier said she was excited for the day and hoped the community would embrace it with her students. "Our young people really shine when they're empowered to celebrate their achievements, share their special interests, and use the day to reflect on how far they've come," she said. "At Sycamore we celebrate all kinds of minds and abilities and Autism Is Our Superpower Day gives our young people an opportunity to show our community what makes them so unique and brilliant." The Sycamore School was founded in 2017 by Brisbane parents who could not find suitable education for their son and was the first full-time independent school for autistic students in Queensland. Run at the Alexandra Hills TAFE campus, the school supports about 90 students from prep to year 10 and last year celebrated its first year 10 graduating cohort. Merlo Coffee founder Dean Merlo said his business had raised almost $50,000 to support the school over five years which went towards learning resources and programs to support Sycamore School students. "On the 29th of April, all Merlo staff will be serving as Coffee Crusaders, dressing as their favourite Superheroes in support of The Sycamore School and students with Autism Spectrum Disorder," he said. "We encourage our community to get dressed up and head to a Merlo Coffee store where $1 from each coffee sold on the day will be donated directly to the school." Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

