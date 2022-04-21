news, local-news, old schoolhouse, gallery, artists, art, circle of life, new beginnings, exhibition

Redland artists have celebrated new beginnings in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery's latest exhibition The Circle of Life. Artist Kate Bray said she and three other gallery members drew on current events, war, floods, pandemics and the way the circle of life persists when creating pieces for the exhibition. "Day turns to night, summer into autumn and life into death, and new life begins again," Ms Bray said. "This group of artists have come together to celebrate the new beginnings within the The Circle of Life." Kate Bray's created her artworks on the diversity of meaning and used a word list to inspire the variety of works on show. Cheryl Ford used coloured pencils, pastels, mixed media and acrylic oils in her pieces on the beauty of Australia and its flora and fauna. Hilary Wakeling included circles in her colourful landscapes to show life in its various forms and reflect the way hope persists through pain and suffering. Self-taught silversmith Tina Horton specialises in organic casting recycled silver and has been perfecting her craft for more than 10 years. She is known for her watercast cups which match well with freshwater pearls. The exhibition runs from May 5-29 with an official opening May 7 from 5-7pm. The Gallery's opening hours are Thursday-Sunday and Public Holidays, from 9.30am-4.30pm. The Magic of Water(colour) exhibition by Christine Earthrowl, Caroline Ness and Julia Knox, will be on display until Monday May 2 throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

Art channels new beginning in Old SchoolHouse May exhibition