A WOMAN has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly assaulting three people at a Macleay Island address. Police arrested the 27-year-old on Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted a woman and two people who attempted to intervene during the incident. The woman is also alleged to have damaged a vehicle that was parked on the street. She was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage, and one count of common assault and obstruct police. Police say she was due to face court this week. Read more local news here

