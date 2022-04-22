DATA DRIVEN: First Page Facebook specialists have run hundreds of ad campaigns in a wide range of industries over the past decade and have gathered invaluable data.

Facebook is a complicated beast but one that is definitely worth taming, with 2.8 billion active users every month. It's the tool of choice for modern day marketers, with 93% of marketers using it worldwide.

Its value lies within Facebook's ability to facilitate hyper targeted ads, while allowing businesses to get their products and services in front of consumers who've already indicated some sort of interest, and are therefore more likely to make a purchase.

The social media platform held 25% of all digital advertising spending, only slightly behind Google during 2020. Over 10 million businesses have used Facebook advertising, and for businesses trying to engage with their potential customers, it seems like a no-brainer. However it does require expertise to gain results.

Businesses that utilise Facebook advertising are at an advantage over those who don't. But even more advantageous is engaging a Facebook ad agency, with First Page.

Why use Facebook advertisements?

Facebook advertisements are an incredibly effective, cheap and efficient way to get your products and services in front of people. Especially as Facebook is akin to a virtual meeting, shopping and socialising destination, where consumers are constantly scrolling, with curiosity and a readiness to engage.

The statistics speak for themselves, Facebook is the most widely used social media network in the world, making them a valuable asset to advertisers.

Facebook ads are fast to set up, can be relatively cheap in comparison to other advertising methods, especially since businesses decide their own advertising spend, and can yield incredible results.

With the nature of Facebook as essentially an online, personalised biography, the data is already there for companies to use. This makes Facebook ads the most targeted form of advertising that exists.

It has unmatched capacity to increase brand awareness, leads, website traffic, sales and revenue, with measurable results that can be analysed to guide further advertising.

And perhaps the most important factor is the (likely) chance that your competitor might already be harnessing Facebook's amplification power, giving them an advantage over your business.

It's obvious that businesses should be utilising the powerhouse that is Facebook, but the help of a Facebook ad agency is what stands between simply existing on Facebook and thriving.

Why should businesses use a Facebook ad agency?

Advertising on Facebook can create great success for businesses, but that relies upon the strength of the campaign.

Running Facebook advertising campaigns requires knowledge of the best practices, current trends, and what imagery, videos or content best captivates the attention of users, so going in blind won't get the greatest results.

Determining what works on Facebook calls for data and testing, which can be a lengthy process. But partnering with a Facebook ad agency, like First Page, can remove the guesswork.

First Page Facebook specialists have run hundreds of ad campaigns in a wide range of industries over the past decade and have gathered invaluable data.

They've generated millions of dollars worth of revenue for their clients, and completed testing along the way, that places them in a position of expertise.

Working with a Facebook Ad agency, like First Page, ensures there are powerful, data-driven metrics deciding the important factors behind your ads and pairs this with captivating, creative multimedia. Facebook is an exciting marketing tool with uncapped potential, best used in collaboration with the experts.

