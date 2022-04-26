community,

IGA on Bloomfield has been named Queensland's top IGA supermarket just two years after opening under the shadow of COVID. The Cleveland store, which flung open its doors in March 2020, also took out gongs in three other categories at the IGA Awards of Excellence. It adds to a growing list of accolades for Redlands IGA supermarkets, with the Mount Cotton store dominating at the national and state awards in recent years. Jones Retail Group general manager David Kindt said it was an exciting achievement for the business, whose stores have won the IGA's top state prize across the past four years. "Mount Cotton has been the national winner for the last two years, so it has been a good run for IGA supermarkets in the Redlands," he said. "We are really thrilled with the support from our team as well as the Cleveland and broader Redlands community. "The interest and support from locals has been massive." IGA on Bloomfield, located in the Ross Court shopping area, features a built-in cafe and bakery, deli and a fromagerie with hundreds of cheese varieties. Mr Kindt said there were similar levels of local interest in both the Cleveland and Mount Cotton stores. "The crowd favourites for the Bloomfield store are our very famous fromagerie and cheese section, along with the sushi and cafe," he said. Gongs for IGA on Bloomfield at the Awards of Excellence: Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/888be67f-1223-49a5-b629-62177ac6aba4.jpg/r0_296_5184_3225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg