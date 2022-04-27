Not only does Macleay Island Bowls Club have the best state-of-the-art bowling green (it's synthetic), top quality food and the best in entertainment, it also produces the best bowlers. If fact, they're so good, the "Club Macleay" team recently won the 2022 Summer Shield which is a district tournament. And let's not forget how they also won it back in 2018 and 2016. "We have also won men's and ladies pennants over the years and are proud of our achievements," said Club Macleay spokesperson Julie Brooks. "I think it highlights the fact that just because we are a small club that we are still able to be very competitive." The high standards of bowlers are a force to be reckoned with based on game results and the club loves competing against other clubs both on a district and social level. "We are proud of our club and all that it has to offer. "And let's face it, the view - that spectacular view is second to none," Julie said. The club itself has won some accolades over the past years as well. These include awards for best dining and best bowls club. "We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects. "I hope people from the mainland find time to come on over and see for themselves how great our little island club is," Julie said. Club Macleay recently welcomed a new chairman, Barry Dench, who is bringing a new and significant outlook to the bowling community. The unique not-for-profit organisation is a distinctive hallmark of Macleay Island which has been operating more than 35 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/3685234b-8ca5-46d1-b660-9fd604ee5477.jpg/r314_382_1948_1305_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

