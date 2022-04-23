news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council wants a commitment from the incoming federal government on eight projects outlined in a pre-election advocacy document. The items on council's wist list include the Birkdale Community Precinct, Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct and transport infrastructure projects. Councillors voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt the advocacy document, which also calls on the federal government to support koala research and the Redlands Health and Wellbeing Precinct. Mayor Karen Williams said the eight projects would create more jobs and help make travel around the city safer and faster. "Council is committed to working with other levels of government to deliver for our community and, in the lead up to next month's federal election, we are asking all candidates to join with us in delivering for our community," she said. The election advocacy document also covers housing pressures, business and innovation, and the city's internet and mobile connectivity. The Cleveland line duplication and Eastern Busway expansion are two key transport infrastructure projects outlined on the election wish list. Cr Williams said the projects selected were vital to sustain livability standards and allow small businesses to thrive. "Council has been working on many of these projects for a number of years, including making significant investment in their planning, and we need federal help to turn our dreams into reality," she said. "The Birkdale Community Precinct has the potential to put Redlands Coast squarely on the map by delivering a lasting community legacy through a series of exciting projects, while the Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct and Health and Wellbeing Precinct are essential for our growing population." Cr Williams said the document was about building partnerships that would help deliver for current and future residents. "In the last 12 months, we have seen what can be achieved through collaboration, with south-east Queensland securing the world's largest sporting event and the long awaited City Deal, which will deliver billions of co-investment across the region," she said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/8ca049e2-d48a-48bc-aa9d-8ff0a27cd2fc.JPG/r0_172_6016_3571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg