news, local-news, darts, throw, geelong, victoria, competition, win, results

Redland darts players have shown off their skills at an interstate competition to claim victory in Geelong over the Easter long weekend. Amanda and Laurie Loche from the Redlands Darts Association (RDA) travelled to Victoria for the Geelong Easter Classic hosted by Darts Victoria. Amanda won the ladies singles championship six games to four against Jo Hadley. Amanda defeated Abbey Morrison in the quarter finals 4-2 and also beat Lyn Morrison in the semi finales 5-3. Both opponents had beaten the two finalists in the ladies doubles event the day before, so it was a triumph to defeat the pair the singles competition. Amanda also scored the highest match average of the day with a staggering 70, 40. In the final she pegged out her winning games with 15, 60, 60, 86 and 32 with a nail biting final game with a double one peg out to win the tournament. She was 3-1 games down, then 4-2 but mustered her skills to win the next four legs in a row. Her match average in the final was 62.17, but she also scored three impressive 180's over the weekend. Laurie teamed up with Brandon Weening to win the men's doubles tournament. In their last leg Brandon hit two consecutive 180's, and shortly pegged out after to win the match seven games to five. To get involved with RDA, contact Ann on 0409 265 263. Projectile Dysfunction 12, Darts Vaders 4; Games of Throwns 11, Jokers 5; The Fun Guns 10, Dumpstarz 6. Highest peg male: Adam Moodie (131), highest peg female: Christine Patterson (70). Hunger Aims 11, Archers 5; Ducks Nuts 11, Funny Tuckers 5; Whooo Cares 11, Sonic Death Monkeys 5. Highest peg male: Paul Quinn (111), highest peg female, Lea Smith (55). Red Barons 9, 60's are Us 5; Phantom Throwers 9, Bridge Burners 5; What's the Point 9 - 3 Darts to the Wind 3. Highest peg male: Brendan Moelands (108), highest peg female: Pat Sorensen (44). 180's went to Jeremy Fagg, Paul O'Malley, Bob Cowan (2), Shane Jackson, Ian Martin, Ben Justice, Chris Krabbe, Nathan Mathew, Brett Golding, Cooper Simpson and Dominic Fahey (2).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/de915f5f-722a-43ce-b2c6-532a15682e31.JPG/r600_1017_4773_3375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg