news, local-news, toondah harbour, walker corporation, redlands2030, legal costs, development, redland city council, state government, pay

Redlands2030 will be forced to pay almost $135,000 in legal costs to Walker Corporation after a drawn-out legal battle to access details of the developer's plans for Toondah Harbour. Lawyers for Walker Corporation demanded costs to be paid immediately after a ruling by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Redlands2030 president Steve MacDonald said paying the costs would be difficult, but Walker's Peter Saba said the developer would use the funds to reduce Redlands youth unemployment. Walker Corporation Director of Development & Major Projects Peter Saba said QCAT Judicial Member John McGill SC singled out Redlands2030 for not cooperating to resolve the matter quickly and put doubt on their claims of acting in the public interest. In 2018, Redlands2030 successfully took a case to the Queensland Information Commissioner to get details of the developer's proposed $1.4 billion residential and marine development at Toondah Harbour. Before the information was released, the state government and Walker Corp lodged successful appeals against the commissioner's decision in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal. As a result, costs were awarded against Redlands2030, with the sum now revealed to be $135,000. Mr Saba said the legal battle had been a waste of taxpayers' money. "We will chase Redlands2030 for every cent we have lost in legal bills, and we will donate all of it to Redlands community programs to reduce youth unemployment," Mr Saba said. "We are committed to investment in the new Toondah Harbour and the community for decades to come, while Redlands2030 are creating scare campaigns and environmental fear-mongering to the detriment of the community they pretend to represent. "The new Toondah Harbour will bring a vital billion-dollar boost to the economy, creating hundreds of new jobs for locals while providing a vital injection to diminishing housing supply in the Redlands." Mr MacDonald said the group was still finalising its response to the decision. "The costs will certainly impact on the operations of Redlands 2030," he said. "They are a significant impact on the community which has been trying to get access to the secret agreement between the Council, Walker Corporation and the State Government. "The costs we are wearing are huge for Redlands 2030, but they are a minuscule cost in the overall operation of this proposed development. "It seems the community is still in the dark about the real implications of this development."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/ad6d98ce-589c-4ff6-ba64-c712fc89582d.jpg/r189_0_3102_1646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg