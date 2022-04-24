community,

WORK has begun on a two-hectare community park at Shoreline as new aerial photos are released showing houses springing up in the master planned community. Jingeri Park - which will be open to residents and the greater community - features a 8.5-metre lighthouse, jetty play structure, hill-climber, velocity carousel and sheltered areas. The family-friendly play space is positioned near the site's future display village and sales office, both of which are due for completion later this year. Lendlease released more land in Shoreline's first residential area on Good Friday and is set to welcome the community's first residents in coming weeks. The master planned community will be set over 262-hectares and provide homes for about 10,000 people. Mayor Karen Williams, Uncle Ted Williams, Lendlease representatives and First Nations students from Redland Bay State School were on site for the park sod turn this week. Jingeri Park draws its name from the Danggan Balun people and means 'greeting all of you' in the Yugambeh language. AIan Murray, head of Lendlease's Queensland Communities, said the design paid homage to Shoreline's bayside setting and the broader character of Redlands. "We're creating a space for future residents and visitors of all ages to come together and enjoy the absolute best of this region," he said. "Our vision for Shoreline is fast becoming a reality in 2022, transforming one of south-east Queensland's last remaining large waterfront sites into a thriving and sustainable bayside township, offering a modern, safe and relaxed lifestyle." Cr Williams said Jingeri Park would be a major asset for residents and the whole of southern Redlands. "As our first major master-planned community, council supports Shoreline as a responsible approach to meeting the future housing needs of families who want to call Redlands Coast home," she said. Aerial photos show several homes have already sprung up at Shoreline, with Lendlease announcing earlier this month that it has sold more than half of the 378 lots available in its Elements estate. Work starting on Jingeri Park marks another milestone for the contentious development, which has drawn the ire of some residents who fear a population increase will cause traffic issues. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b34a6347-2f86-4e13-a45c-708c1009dc3f.jpeg/r4_26_1459_848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg