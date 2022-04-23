news, local-news, William ross park, upgrades, equipment, play, redland city council, bike, ride, track

Upgrades five years in the making for Cleveland's William Ross Park are complete with new play equipment, pathways and picnic areas for Redland residents and tourists. Budget delays initially halted plans released in 2017 for improvements to the park and work began on the upgrade in February. Mayor Karen Williams said the new facilities in the neighbourhood park were already popular with Redland families and visitors. "The play equipment, along with the new picnic facilities, water bubbler and pathways both across and around the park, have been popular with visitors of all ages," Ms Williams said. "There have been a lot of young families moving into Cleveland and these improvements will provide an opportunity for children, parents and grandparents to enjoy time together in the lush backdrop of this beautiful park." Some of the new features are picnic facilities, including seating, a shelter and table and a water bubbler, upgraded play equipment, a learn-to-ride bike track and more pathways around and throughout the park. The upgrades accommodate toddlers with primary play and climbing units, slides, a basket swing, and a spinner toy to make the park more inclusive. Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said the new features made the park accessible for all ages. "The bike skills track is proving very popular with its traffic signs, intersections and even a train station with a train track rubber pathway," Cr Mitchell said. "There is a new basket swing, spinner and balance log, and play unit with ropes and ladders catering to different abilities and age groups. "The basketball half-court will also be bustling soon, with the final retouches being completed next week, subject to weather."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/55dbc851-79f8-468b-aaa8-60a3f4ef2207.jpg/r1_102_1999_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg