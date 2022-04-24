news, local-news,

Despite what the polls say, there is a pathway to victory for Scott Morrison. The pathway is narrow and would rely on him successfully managing to focus the campaign pitch on one subject for the rest of the campaign. The subject and the figures are ones he knows very well and rattles off whenever he can at press conferences. Journalists have noted he brings the figure up even if the question he was asked has nothing to do with it. If the PM can limit the conversation to the unemployment rate, he might be in with a chance of pulling off another "miracle" election victory. The good news for Mr Morrison and one thing that the many rusted-on Liberal Party supporters in this area remind me of is that any government seen to have cut the unemployment rate, especially as low as it currently is, would usually get rewarded at the ballot box. The "official" unemployment rate is the one good story to tell for Morrison from his last term in office. But only if you don't pay too close attention to the figures that surround the unemployment rate. Seasonally adjusted estimates for March 2022 show the "official" unemployment rate was four per cent. That's pretty good in anyone's book, but the real story is in the official participation rate. That remained at 66.4 per cent. A participation rate of 66.4 per cent tells you that many of those people working who provide the numbers to calculate the four per cent figure have more than one job and are doing very casual hours. Four Redlands workers I spoke with this week had multiple casual jobs. All of them worked a minimum of eight hours a week and a maximum of 16, spread over two or three jobs. According to Roy Morgan, the real unemployment rate is somewhere around 16.2 per cent if you count the unemployed and under-employed. Do you think a job working eight hours a week should be counted as a full-time job? Many would say no. But the "official" rate does, so the PM has a good tale to tell if you are willing to believe him. It seems most people in this area do, but the PM does not need to convince rusted-on Liberals, he needs to persuade swinging voters and that's a much more difficult task.

