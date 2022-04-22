news, local-news,

A new venture opening at 10/6 Jones Road, Capalaba in mid May will have its patrons climbing up the walls - quite literally. Wall Walkers Bouldering is the Redlands first indoor bouldering gym, offering artificial climbing walls of 3-4.5 metres, able to be climbed without ropes or harnesses. Owner Shane Gregory said bouldering was a great exercise and offered a full body work out. "It gives you the full range of motion, not just for your limbs, but it's great for balance as well. Plus it's good fun and there are different levels with varying difficulty," Mr Gregory said. Mr Gregory said the boulders in this gym varied in size and difficulty. "When you climb outdoors, you strike all different sized rocks with different sized climbing holds. We have tried to re create this here," he said. Mr Gregory has built the venue with his wife Bon, aiming the gym for adults and children aged over seven. The facility is being built by Awesome Woodys, a small company specialising in building climbing walls. Mr Gregory said he started climbing while living in China and wanted to have the opportunity in Australia. The gym will be open seven days a week, 7am to 9pm week days and 9am to 7pm on the weekends. Various memberships are available. More on wallwalkers.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/d1671f2e-2c88-4d10-bfe8-eff2d93d3926.JPG/r773_291_1808_876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg