LOCALS have packed out Anzac Day services across the Redlands to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield. Veterans, school students, scouts and councillors were among those who laid wreaths during a moving and well-attended dawn service at Redland Bay. Intermittent rain did not stop thousands of residents waking before first light and pouring into Neville Stafford Park for the ceremony. It was the first time since 2019 that services across south-east Queensland were without COVID restrictions. Crowds at the Redland Bay service sung the national anthem proudly and paused for a minute's silence after a spine-tingling rendition of the Last Post. Redland City Bands provided the soundtrack for the ceremony, including when veterans, children and the public were invited forward to lay a wreath at the cenotaph. A Bayside South RSL sub-branch member spoke at the service about mateship and the meaning of Anzac Day. "We think of those who served. We salute their fellowship and courage," he said. "We think of the families and those who stayed behind. They battled their own problems in tough war times and supported those who fought. We salute their endurance and strength. "We think of the prisoners and the wounded, and those who still suffer today. Above all, on Anzac Day, we honour those who died for us, for our nation and for peace." Veterans and others in attendance came together for an early morning breakfast at Redland Bay Community Hall after the ceremony. Read more local news here

