The Brisbane River is fishing well for threadfin salmon, mulloway and snapper. Live bait is the premium offering and is easy to come by with abundance of prawn and baitfish. Green Island and Mud Island are seeing snapper and the odd quality sweetlip. The water is starting to clear up along the Gold Coast, and fishing has improved. The close reefs, Mermaid, Palm Beach and out from South Port should be holding snapper and Spanish and Spotted Mackerel. Broadwater offers a variety of fishing options. Whiting, bream, flathead, dart and tailor. Harry Atkinson's artificial reef fishing well for snapper. The key is to find the bait schools and drift the edges using soft plastics. Jigging up some live bait is also proving effective in landing quality snapper. All the artificial reef systems fish well during this time of the year, and a few will deliver mulloway. Closer to home, Redland Bay channels out from the ferry produced banana prawns. The area around the bay islands of Russel and Macleay are still a honey hole for prawns, and this area delivers year after year. Out from Wellington Point, the small snapper and cod are worth targeting. The Coochiemudlo Island Red Buoy fishes best at the turn of the tides, with not much happening outside of these times. The northern end of Coochiemudlo was consistent with catches of small snapper and bream. Yellowtail pike is a great snapper bait, and any day, they will arrive to annoy anglers by destroying soft plastics. Most of the snapper I caught last year was on a fillet of fresh pike. Pierce a 4-6 O hook once through the fillet on the flesh side and once through on the skin side. Float line with a small sinker directly above the hook. During the holiday, I had the privilege to give a fishing lesson to Zoe and Taj Koller from Bondi and granddad Ross Johnson, a Queensland resident. Besides fishing with yabbies, we netted mullets and hardyheads from the beach to use as live baits. Taj, age 9, proudly displays whiting he caught using a yabbie as bait. Michael des David has 25 years of experience in the bay, fishes regularly and shares his secrets with amateur and experienced fishers through coaching. If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com

