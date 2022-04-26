news, local-news, don brown, karen williams, mayor, state, local government, roads

Local and state governments have clashed on road improvement and cycleway projects after a state MP probed the Redland City Mayor on plans co-developed and co-funded by his government and the Council. Capalaba MP Don Brown has questioned Mayor Karen Williams on the Northern Greenway Project's chances of interfering with the Northern Arterial Road project, but Ms Williams says both projects are state initiatives. Ms Williams said Council had no plans to compromise the Northern Arterial Road alignment through the Northern Gateway and that the state government was heavily involved with both projects. Mr Brown sent a letter to Ms Williams raising concerns about comments published in an article from Wendy Boglary for Council's quarterly magazine, which he said implied Council would move away from building the Northern Arterial Road and dedicate the corridor to active transport. "The Northern Arterial will be an important connection for Cleveland and Ormiston commuters to reach the Quarry and Rickertt Road corridor," he said. "It will provide commuters a more direct route to the Port of Brisbane and the Airport, which will relieve traffic on Finucane Road and Old Cleveland Road East, which is already struggling to cope." The Northern Greenway project will incorporate active pathways from Northern bayside to Cleveland and is in the planning stages. It is co-funded by the state government and Redland City Council through the Local Government Cycle Grants program. "The state is providing an excellent opportunity to work together with Council to build a much better road, and at the same time, vastly improving the Cycleway. I sincerely hope Council recognises and seizes this opportunity," Mr Brown said. Cr Williams criticised Mr Brown for leaking his letter to the media before she could respond and said the Council would not move away from building the Northern Arterial Road. "Had he waited for a response to his letter rather than leaking it to the media, he would have learnt that not only do our plans for the Northern Greenway Cycleway, not prevent the delivery of a road as well, but Don's State Government officers are working with Council on the project and they have co-funded it," she said. "The Cycleway has also been in State Government and Council transport plans for ages, so the State Member for Capalaba is a little late to the party..." She said it was the state's responsibility to invest in roads and that Council would support funding for projects in the Redlands. "As I've said time and time again, people are tired of politicians arguing, they expect us to work together and now Mr Brown has the chance to do just that by securing State funding to do a full transport plan to fix Redlands Coast's transport issues, many of which are the result of well-overdue State investment in roads that are its responsibility," Ms Williams said. "I'm more than happy to work with Mr Brown or any elected representative to advocate for State investment in State-controlled roads, as well as key transport projects such as the continuation of the Eastern Busway to Capalaba and duplication of rail to Cleveland, and would welcome his support for such funding."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9caaddff-59d8-4e1f-b7ea-7a247dd831ef.jpg/r0_765_2457_2153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg