news, local-news,

REDLANDS United have continued their early season dominance with a 4-0 win over Ipswich Knights on a wet Saturday evening at Cleveland. The win puts Redlands on top of the Football Queensland Premier League table after Brisbane Strikers dropped points against Rocehdale Rovers at the weekend. Both sides paused and joined the crowd for a minute's silence in respect of Anzac Day before the clash on Saturday. As the game commenced, Redlands had the ball in the net after only a few minutes only for it to be ruled out for a very close offside call. Redlands dominated the first half with a fast-paced passing game while Ipswich Knights tried to catch out the Red Devils using their pace on the counter. United had a series of goalbound shots either saved off the line by scrambling defense, or tipped past the post by Ipswich's Goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg. Further Redlands attacks in the 25th minute produced a flowing movement only for Ryo Emoto's shot to be tipped over the bar. Redlands scored from the resultant corner, with Dylan Brent skidding a shot past the despairing keeper to open the scoring for the home side. A few minutes later Guil Santana's well timed run found him in space and he made no mistake, extending the Redlands lead to 2-0. The home side were unable to extend the lead and went into half-time with a two goal advantage. Santana added a second goal to his tally just two minutes into the second half after an attacking foray from Liam O'Bryan down the left side of the field. Ipswich tried to build pressure on the home side, but Redlands stood firm and continued to press forward. On 54 minutes, Emoto ran onto a clever tip on from Ben Njie only to be pulled back inside the penalty box, leaving the referee with no option but to award a penalty. Njie stood up to the take the spot kick, but Freiberg guessed the right way, producing another great save to again deny the Red Devils. Continued pressure from Redlands resulted in successive corners. The ball was finally passed into the middle where Gabriel Hawash extended the margin. Ipswich managed to put pressure on the Redlands goal in the last 10 minutes of the game, forcing D'Cruz into a couple of saves, but United ran out clear winners. The scoreline would have been much greater if not for Ipswich Keeper Freiberg, who limited the scoring with a number of top quality saves. Redlands Head Coach Graham Harvey said after the match that he was happy with the team's performance. "[I'm] very happy with the boys and how they played, and most of all keeping a clean sheet," he said. "Now we will regroup, focus and prepare for next weekend's game." Guil Santana won man of the match honours for Redlands after a two-goal display. The Red Devils travel to Perry Park at Bowen Hills next weekend to take on the in-form Brisbane Strikers at 7pm. The under 23s game kicks off at 4.45pm. It will be a top of the table clash, with both sides currently on 13 points after six games and Redlands hanging onto first place thanks to goal difference. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/f2a817df-159e-4118-9b65-30875130b3c2.JPG/r0_307_3534_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg