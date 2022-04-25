news, local-news, anzac day, photos, gallery, service, respect, defence force, honour, cleveland

Redland residents have braved the rain to honour past and current members of the defence force on Anzac Day. Thousands of people gathered along Shore Street as Australian Defence Force (ADF) members, veterans, schools and other community groups marched in parade from 10.20am. The main service was held by the Redlands RSL Sub Branch from 11am at the cenotaph in Cleveland MC'd by Ian Skippen. ADF Group Captain Andrew McHugh addressed those gathered and spoke about the sacrifices made by defence men and women. RSL President Alan Harcourt read the Ode and the Last post was played by Burgular Josh Sinclair before people bowed their heads for a moment of silence to remember those who have served and those who continue to serve. Alexandra Hills residents Michael and Kathryn Bagust were two of thousands at the main service, and Mr Bagust said the service was both moving and respectful. "In my family tree we have five people who passed away in war... and our brother-in-law was one of the first light horsemen," he said. "I think that even though they have passed away, the memory shouldn't pass away." Mr Bagust also attended the Dawn service and said he couldn't believe how many people had turned up at both ceremonies despite the weather. "I just tear up when I see all the old diggers who just refused an umbrella and they're soaked," he said. "Everyone should be proud, they've done a great job." Mrs Bagust said she wanted to attend after COVID disruptions had limited or cancelled services in 2020 and 2021. "It's great to give tribute to all of the up and coming young servicemen and women, especially with the wars we've had just recently," she said. "It's wonderful that people are still keeping the tradition of attending these small services in our neighbourhoods, but I felt it was special to come out because we haven't been able to for the last two years."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/91224f73-5b2d-4760-a346-7ce2b14c6773.JPG/r0_259_6016_3658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg